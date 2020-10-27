Cuttack: As many as 61 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Tuesday.

While four of them were home quarantine cases, 11 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 46 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 105 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 61 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 47 recoveries (26th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/x1SY0ggouJ — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 27, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 14,642 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 13,732 have recovered. There are 844 active cases and 66 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,83,942 with detection of 1,247 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,272. As many as 729 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 518 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 30,303 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 43.85 lakh.