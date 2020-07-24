Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Friday said that 93 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 75 of them were home quarantine cases, three were from institutional quarantine centres and one was reported from a paid quarantine centre. Remaining 14 were local contact ones. Meanwhile, six among the earlier positive cases have recovered, CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 136 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 93 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 6 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/c3hYwEj8DA — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 24, 2020

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 579 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 242 have recovered. There are 329 active cases and eight persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 22,693 with record 1,594 fresh cases in a single day, even as the death toll surged to 120 as six more people succumbed to the disease.