Cuttack: The Cuttack district administration plans to launch an institutional support system named ‘Tu Mo Sahara’ in an attempt to extend emergency assistance to people in distress – especially senior citizens and the vulnerable ones.

Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani informed that the campaign is a social security system aimed at providing assistance to several vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and people seeking medical attention.

“We are trying to come up with an institutional support system to extend assistance and services to people at their doorsteps. Besides, it will also help people to seek help in times of emergency or distress,” Chayani said.

Chayani further informed that ‘Tu Mo Sahara’ campaign will initially be launched in Cuttack city as a pilot project and over time will be extended to other areas of the district in various phases.

The project will be an integration of technology and human interface where people can report their grievances through a dedicated hotline or WhatsApp, the collector added.

Besides, the district administration plans to rope in private players for the overall management of the new initiative. The representatives will visit people and ensure that their issues are resolved at the earliest, Chayani informed.

While some of the local residents welcomed the initiative, many were sceptical over the proposed implementation. Effective monitoring and periodic tracking are crucial for the success of the initiative, they argued.

PNN