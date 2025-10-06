Bhubaneswar: As Odisha’s cultural capital Cuttack remained tense following two consecutive clashes during Durga idol immersion processions, senior BJP leader and local MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Monday said he had earlier cautioned the administration about potential trouble in the city.

Mahtab, a seven-time MP who was re-elected on a BJP ticket, said he had flagged concerns about the release of certain people from jail with a record of “disturbance-creating habits”.

“Some people have a habit of creating disturbances. They should have been identified. I had cautioned the administration earlier that such persons had been released from jail, and some others were provoking them. I shared the information I received,” Mahtab told a local television channel.

Two incidents of violence were reported in Cuttack’s Daragha Bazar area between Friday and Sunday, leaving at least 31 people injured, including 10 police personnel.

The first clash occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday during the Durga idol immersion procession, leaving six injured.

The second incident took place Sunday evening when police stopped a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) bike rally from passing through the sensitive area, resulting in stone-pelting.

At least 25 people, including eight policemen, were injured in the second incident.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo was injured on both occasions while trying to control the situation.

Mahtab said he believed the Odisha government was taking steps to restore peace.

“The government is taking utmost care to maintain peace, and most enlightened citizens have also appealed to both communities. But miscreants must be dealt with firmly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, in a post on X, accused the VHP of organising a rally without police permission and inciting violence.

“Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Debadutta Singh has shared crucial details: Rumours were deliberately spread claiming a death during the violence, which was completely untrue,” Das said.

He added, “The VHP organised a bike rally without police permission and when stopped, its members pelted stones at the police. Several officers were seriously injured. Around 25 people were hurt. @DGPOdisha must investigate those planning to create communal tensions in our peaceful state.”

“Why were our brave police officers and innocent people attacked by RSS and VHP goons in Cuttack? Why do they want to create unrest in our peaceful state? We will not let Odisha become Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh,” he alleged.

Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Debadutta Singh has shared crucial details: False rumors were deliberately spread claiming a death during the violence which was completely untrue. VHP organised a bike rally without police permission and when stopped, its members pelted… pic.twitter.com/b2icfOiKFt — Bhakta Charan Das (@BhaktaCharanDas) October 6, 2025

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said prohibitory orders, including a 36-hour-long curfew, were imposed to bring the situation under control.

“We will not let Cuttack’s natural lifestyle be disturbed. Such incidents will not be repeated. The situation will return to normal soon,” he told reporters.

Cuttack Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh said the law-and-order situation was under control and urged people to cooperate with the administration.

“False propaganda is being spread on social media. I appeal to all residents to help maintain peace,” he said.

Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack, Sofia Firdous, condemned the violence and demanded strict action.

“The administration must identify the troublemakers and ensure justice. Cuttack’s tradition of ‘Bhaichara’ (brotherhood) must be preserved,” she said.

BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi described the incident as “very unfortunate” and said it should not have occurred during a festival like Durga Puja.

Cuttack Mahanagar Durga Puja Samiti president and former MLA Pravat Tripathy also expressed concern and urged all puja committees to work towards restoring normalcy.

“Cuttack is known across the country for communal harmony. We have never seen such disturbances during puja,” he said.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CPIM (M) state secretary Suresh Panigrahi, and other leaders also appealed for peace and unity.