Berhampur: Cyber criminals continue to be active in the new year as they defrauded around Rs 5 lakh from the bank accounts of two persons in this district in last three days, police said.

According to reports, the criminals have withdrawn around Rs 3.40 lakh from the State Bank of India account of a person identified as Bijay Samantary of Polsara area in the district and Rs 1.5 lakh from the savings bank account of a staff nurse in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Cyber police have registered the cases and started an investigation.

Surprisingly, both the victims have not received any message on their mobile numbers registered with their banks despite repeated withdrawals of money from their bank accounts.

The matter came to the fore after Samantray of Polsara and the nurse lodged separate complaints at the Cyber Police station in Berhampur.

According to the complaints, Samantaray has an account at the State Bank of India branch in Polsara. He had Rs 3.42 lakh in his account, November 22. He, however, found that only Rs 2,000 was left in his account when he got his passbook updated, December 31.

He said he had not withdrawn any money during the period, but still Rs 3.40 lakh was missing from his account.

Samantaray said he suspected that some bank employees were involved in the fraud as he did not receive any message on the withdrawal of money on his registered mobile number.

Similarly, a staff nurse had lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station regarding unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 1.5 lakh from her savings bank account in a month from at the State Bank of India branch at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital campus.

PNN