Bhubaneswar: Police have busted a cyber fraud syndicate operating in the City and arrested three persons for allegedly creating and managing mule bank accounts used in online financial scams, officials said Wednesday.

The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at Chandrasekharpur police station March 11, 2026, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra Kumar Rout (26), Shiba Sankar Dakua (22) and Goutam Sahoo (19).

According to police, the complaint was filed by Sub-Inspector Debadatta Samantaray of Chandrasekharpur police station regarding the operation of the syndicate.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang had been active in the Chandrasekharpur area for nearly a year.

The accused allegedly targeted unsuspecting individuals, particularly residents of slums and nearby neighbourhoods, promising them easy earnings of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 in exchange for opening bank accounts in their names.