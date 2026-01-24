Bhubaneswar: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Crime Branch has arrested a cybercriminal who deceived a gullible investor to the tune of Rs 2.01 crore in an online investment fraud. Unidentified cyber fraudsters initially contacted the victim through social media and later added him to a WhatsApp group.

The fraudsters induced the victim to invest in different digital applications promising high and assured returns, said CID officials.

Taken for a ride by the false assurances, the victim transferred a total amount of Rs 2,01,50,000 to various bank accounts linked to the fraudsters.

The investigating team, after analysing the transaction details and working on other digital evidences identified one of the perpetrators as from Bhubaneswar.

The accused, identified as Manoranjan Rout, 42, a native of Khurda district, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody under relevant sections of BNS and Information Technology Act, CID added.