Bhubaneswar: With cybercriminals adopting various fraudulent ways to dupe people, the Twin City Commissionerate Police Thursday issued an advisory particularly for account holders of State Bank of India (SBI), an official informed.

According to a source, some fraudsters have developed a fake banking website of SBI and have been trying to cheat account holders through it.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, DCP-Bhubaneswar Umashankar Dash wrote “A website made by fraudsters resembles Yono portal. Some customers got calls for KYC updation. Please do not click on any link received by SMS or email especially for KYC updation.”

Also read: Two killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

The Commissionerate Police has also issued a help desk number for SBI account holders in Bhubaneswar to report such frauds.

“In case you have fallen prey to such a scam, immediately contact our Help Desk no-7440006709 (only for BBSR UPD),” Dash added.

Notably, the fake website http://pleasehelp.co.in has been showing as ‘suspended’, following police intervention.

PNN