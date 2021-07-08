Keonjhar/Paradip: Two persons were killed in two separate road mishaps in Odisha, police sources Thursday said.

In the first incident, a speeding truck ran over a youth and his two-wheeler at Khireitangiri village under Patana police limits of Keonjhar district.

According to a source, the deceased was identified as Benudhar Gochhayat who from Budhamara village in Mayurbhanj district. The youth had been working as an electrical engineer in an agro-based industry at Keonjhar. A loaded truck hit Benudhar’s vehicle on NH-49 early in the morning leading to his death, an official said.

On being informed by locals, Patna police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the youth’s body. Police have launched a probe.

In the second incident, a driver died after a coal-laden truck hit a pickup truck from the front at Taladanda area near Choudhurigoda village of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, a source informed.

Identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet. However, the deceased is said to be the driver of the ill-fated pickup truck.

According to an eyewitness, a truck and a bakery-laden pickup vehicle had a head-on collision with each other early in the morning. The driver of the pickup truck died on the spot, the eyewitness added.

Police recovered the pickup van driver’s body from the accident site and sent it for postmortem. Later, the vehicles were seized.

