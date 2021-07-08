Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,542 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,32,330. The active caseload in the state now stands at 27,580. Out of the 2,542 new infections, 1,458 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,084 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 57 new fatalities as of Wednesday taking total tally in the state to 4,415 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning.

Cuttack district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 428 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 424 new infections.

Also read: Students deprived of online classes to get education at doorstep: S&ME Minister

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (60), Balasore (221), Bargarh (17), Bhadrak (100), Bolangir (2), Boudh (7), Deogarh (7), Dhenkanal (34), Gajapati (15), Ganjam (13), Jagatsinghpur (128), Jajpur (139), Jharsuguda (24), Kalahandi (10), Kandhamal (19), Kendrapara (167), Keonjhar (69), Koraput (40), Malkangiri (42), Mayurbhanj (124), Nabarangpur (12), Nayagarh (78), Nuapada (8), Puri (150), Rayagada (37), Sambalpur (28), Subarnapur (5) and Sundargarh (57).

The State Pool reported 77 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,43,35,808 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 2,920.

PNN