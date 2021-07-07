Bhubaneswar: Odisha government plans to engage teachers, especially those who are undergoing training, to provide doorstep education support to students residing in remote areas, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed Wednesday.

The decision was taken in the interest of students who have been deprived of online classes. The under-training teachers would visit from door to door and provide educational support to students in the remote areas of the state as part of their internship programme, Dash added.

This service will only be available in villages where access to internet is not available. At least one teacher will be engaged to teach a maximum 10 students in such villages. The government is also planning to recruit around 10,000 secondary school teachers for the first time through computer-based test mode, the minister informed.

Notably, the government-run schools are offering online classes for students where there is internet access. The state education department has also been providing education to students through different online platforms such as MadhuApp, YouTube and radio.

PNN