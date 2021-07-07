Bhubaneswar: Following a departmental inquiry, the Commissionerate Police Wednesday dismissed two accused home guards from service after they were found guilty for kicking a minor boy who had been selling tea at his father’s shop at Kesura area in Bhubaneswar when partial lockdown was in force.

DCP-Bhubanewar Umashankar Dash has recommended for expulsion of an Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) jawan who has been placed under suspension for his involvement in the case.

On the other hand, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has also directed the DCP to submit a detailed investigation report on the incident, an official source informed.

Notably, a constable of Commissionerate Police was earlier put under suspension July 1 for allegedly kicking the minor boy. The cops accompanied a PCR van of Badagada police station.

The policeman roughed up the minor June 29 on the charge of flouting Covid-19 safety protocols. The entire incident was captured on the intervening day on a CCTV camera installed at the tea shop.

PNN