Konark: A minor girl who became unsuccessful in her recent school examination died by suicide late Tuesday night in Konark area in Puri district. Local police Wednesday recovered the minor’s half-burnt body which was kept for cremation. Cops have initiated a probe in this connection.

According to police sources, the body was recovered while waiting to be cremated at a cemetery in Nuhadi village. The girl had died by suicide following an argument with her family.

The deceased was identified as the minor daughter of Nrusingha Parida. Even though she was a brilliant student in her school, she had scored lesser marks in her Class VIII examination. Irked with this, the minor girl’s parents scolded her over the poor academic performance.

It is being said that the girl became upset with the reaction of her parents and confined herself to a room for a long time by locking the door from inside. Later, her body was found hanging in the room.

Following this, her family members took her to the burial ground in the morning. Meanwhile, police got information about it from a source and immediately rushed to the spot. Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem, an official of the local police station said.

PNN