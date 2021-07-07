Bhubaneswar: Several Left parties Wednesday called for a six-hour-long Odisha Bandh July 15 to protest against exorbitant hike in fuel prices and other essential commodities, a source said.

In a joint statement, the parties alleged that the Union, as well as state governments, are responsible for the rising prices of fuel in India.

According to a source, the left parties including CPI, CPI (M), Forward Block, CPI-M (Liberation) have called for the state-wide bandh. The agitation will begin from 6.00am and continue till 12noon. Movement of vehicles will be halted and business establishments will remain closed during the Odisha Bandh, a senior leftist leader stated.

Also read: Looters decamp with gold ornaments worth lakhs from shop in Khurda town

“The Union and state governments are spinning conspiracies to pinch the pockets of common people by raising the prices of fuel and essential commodities. Covid-19 outbreak has taken away the livelihoods of hundreds of common people,” state unit secretary of CPI Ashis Kanungo said in a joint press conference held in Bhubaneswar.

“Now, the fuel price hike has taken a severe toll on people’s lives. The left parties strongly condemn this kind of inhuman act by both the governments,” Kanungo further added.

The parties have appealed the people of Odisha to extend their support during the strike.

The state unit of Congress party has also been observing state-wide protests against the hike in the prices of fuel and other essential commodities from Wednesday, which will continue till July 17.

PNN