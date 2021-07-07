Khurda: Unidentified looters decamped with gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees late Tuesday night from a jewellery shop in Khurda town. The incident took place near Patitapaban Square in Gurujang.

According to a police source, two miscreants barged into Pattanaik Jewellers after breaking open its front shutter. Later, they broke an inner glass door as well as an iron-grilled gate.

Owner of the shop at Dewan Sahi noticed in the morning that the front shutter was broken when the entire market remained close owing to lockdown restrictions.

On being informed by the shop owner of Pattanaik Jewellers about the incident, Khurda town police including a scientific team reached the crime site Wednesday morning and launched an investigation. CCTV footage and fingerprints have been collected from the shop to expedite a detailed probe into the incident, a senior official said.

Khurda Sadar DSP Sushil Mishra and town PS IIC Sanjay Patnaik have been scrutinising the video footage.

As seen in the CCTV footage, one of the miscreants had entered the jewellery shop to loot while the other remained outside watching the movement of people. The investigation is underway and police will be able to nab the two looters soon, the IIC Patnaik said.

PNN