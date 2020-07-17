Bhubaneswar: Unknown cyber criminals here duped two people including a banker recently. Commissionerate Police has begun investigations into the case by registering two separate cases, 149/20 and 270/20 at Kharavela Nagar and Capital police station here respectively.

According to sources, Ajit Kumar Acharya of Pokhariput who currently works as the branch manager of State Bank of India’s Satyanagar branch was duped by unknown miscreants by creating a fake Whatsapp account with the image of ex-regional manager of SBI’s Phulbani Region as DP.

Meanwhile, the miscreant sent text messages to Acharya’s Whatsapp account asking money for urgent medical purposes July 8. On 10 July, the miscreant again sent a voice call message to account asking for Rs 50000 that he urgently required for the heart surgery of his wife’s ailing sister. Acharya who was in a performance review meeting at the office of regional head send the money to the account.

Later, he asked for Rs 25000 from Acharya who upon enquiry, found that the ex-regional manager had not sought any money. Acharya later lodged a complaint with Kharavela Nagar police station in this regard.

Similarly, a musician, Satya Shankar, in the city has lost around Rs 7 lakh in a cyber fraud incident.

PNN