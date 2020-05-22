Bhograi: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan has caused widespread damage to crops and farmlands across Balasore.

While the betel vines in Bhograi and Baliapal blocks in the district have been badly hit, ripe paddy crop has also been submerged in rainwater across the district.

Amphan-induced crop damage has turned a double whammy for farmers many of whom could not sell their paddy and other agricultural produces amid the ongoing lockdown.

According to a source, paddy was cultivated in 13,000 hectare farmlands in Bhograi block and over 50 per cent of the crops have been severely damaged. Similarly, over 24,000 betel farmers of Bhograi and Baliapal blocks have suffered crop loss owing to the storm. Oilseeds and pulses have also been damaged.

That said, national disaster response force (NDRF), fire brigade and local residents have started working together to restore road communication. Drinking water supply is yet to be restored at many places owing to lack of electricity, the source said.

Notably, Bhograi block has recorded a rainfall of 128 millimetre owing to Amphan. The district administration has started a drive to assess the damages to property.

PNN