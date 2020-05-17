Chhatrapur: With cyclone Amphan getting stronger at sea, Ganjam district administration Sunday said that it has identified 77 cyclone shelters in the district to evacuate people from low-lying areas, if need be.

There are 104 cyclone and flood shelters in the district. Of them, 27 have been turned into COVID-19 quarantine centres. The remaining 77 shelters have been kept ready for any exigencies.

Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked tehsildars and block development officers (BDOs) to keep a close eye on the movement of the cyclone. Besides, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), police and fire services personnel have been asked to remain on standby.

Officers of coastal blocks such as Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Chikiti, Rangeilunda and Khalikote block on Chilika coast have been asked to remain alert and prepare to facilitate essential services such as supply of electricity, drinking water and distribution of dry food – should there be a need.

The fishermen from the district have been warned against venturing into the sea.

PNN