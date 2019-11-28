Rajnagar: Tension gripped Gopalpur under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district after a farmer allegedly committed suicide Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Barik, 80.

Barik’s family members and villagers blocked the Pattamundai-Rajnagar road, demanding compensation. Due to the roadblock, traffic came to a standstill. Police and district administration officials were holding discussion with the agitators urging them to clear the highway, sources said.

Barik of Nurugaon village under Rajnagar block was a share cropper. This year, however, he had availed a loan to grow crops on his own on four acre of land.

Barik had been hoping for a good harvest, but then cyclone Bulbul struck destroying his crops. Since then he had been under depression and stress and was always talking about how he would repay the loan he had taken.

Unable to bear the pain it any longer, Barik took the extreme step Wednesday night. Family members found him in a critical condition and rushed him first to Rajnagar community health centre and then SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, all their efforts failed and Barik breathed his last Thursday.

