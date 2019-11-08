Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena has informed that all schools in Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts will remain closed November 9. This was decided after a high level meeting conducted Thursday.

“ODRAF and NDRF teams have been deployed in the nine districts and fire services personnel have been kept on standby,” the SRC further said.

Chief secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy has also directed all government employees in the nine coastal districts not to leave headquarters.

Collectors are asked to keep the cyclone and flood relief centres as well as communication systems in readiness and ensure that these shelters are in proper condition for use if necessary. Earlier as a precautionary measure, the district administrations of Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts had declared two-day holiday for school, colleges and Anganwadi centres November 8 and 9.

PNN