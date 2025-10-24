Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: A fresh low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal Friday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 27 and may cause heavy rainfall across Odisha and some parts of West Bengal for three days starting Monday, officials said.

Bhubaneswar meteorological department director Manorama Mohanty said the weather system has moved west-northwestwards over the past three hours and is likely to move in that direction further.

“It will become a depression over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by October 25, a deep depression by October 26, and a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27,” Mohanty told reporters here.

Asked whether the system will make landfall on the Odisha coast, she said, “It is too early to predict, but wherever it makes landfall, Odisha is likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from October 27 to 29. The coastal districts are expected to be most affected.”

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for light to moderate rainfall in 12 districts Friday, 21 districts each Saturday and Sunday, and across the entire state Monday.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state government was closely monitoring the situation and prepared to face any eventuality.

“October is generally considered a cyclone-prone month. There is no need to panic. The government is fully prepared to handle the situation,” Pujari said.

The system is also likely to bring heavy rainfall in south Bengal districts comprising North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Howrah between October 28 and 30, weather officials said.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in Kolkata and the adjoining Hooghly district October 28.

North Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda are also likely to get heavy rain between October 29 and 30, they said.