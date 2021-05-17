Bangalore: Six people have lost their lives so far in the Cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said Monday. According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials, till Monday afternoon, Cyclone Tauktae has affected 122 villages and 22 taluks of Karnataka. A total of 547 people have been evacuated till now and 13 relief camps have been opened.

Damages to a total of 333 houses, 644 poles, 147 transformers, 3,004.3 metres of lines, 57km of road, 57 nets and 104 boats have been reported so far the disaster management officials said.

The Met department has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to affect Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Haveri, Dharwad, Chamarajanagara, Mysore, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

Officials had said Sunday, as the cyclone system was moving further north, towards the Maharashtra coast, the impact of cyclone is likely to reduce from Monday over the state.

Around 1,000 trained personnel from fire force, police, coastal police, home guards, SDRF have been deployed in the three coastal and neighbouring districts for rescue and relief operations, and NDRF teams have also been roped in.

Meanwhile, officials said, all nine crew stranded on tug ‘Coromandel’ have been rescued.

Indian Navy’s ALH helicopter has rescued four seamen stranded onboard the tug which had run aground close to the coast of New Mangalore, while five of them were rescued by boat, officials said and added that the rescued people were being provided medical treatment.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has thanked the Indian Navy and Coast Guard for the rescue operations.