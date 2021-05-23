Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross between Paradip (Odisha) and Sagar islands (West Bengal) by May 26 evening as a very severe cyclonic storm, the IMD informed this Sunday.

According to the weathermen, the well marked low pressure area over east-central Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression.

As they are constantly studying satellite imageries and Ocean Buoy observations, they said from observing the latest satellite imageries that Saturday’s low pressure area has already concentrated into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal.

It lay centred at 11:30 am May 23 near latitude 16.1 degree North and longitude 90.2 degree East, about 560 kilometres north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 590 kilometres east-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 690 kilometres south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 670 kilometres south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), they informed.

According to them, it is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 morning and in the subsequent 24 hours, it will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm.

It would continue to move towards North and North-West, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and North Odisha coasts by May 26 morning.

Regarding its landfall, they said it is very likely to cross North Odisha – West Bengal between Paradip and Sagar islands by May 26 evening as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Though light to moderate rains or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places of coastal districts of Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri and Koraput, no warning has been issued for May 23-24.

Yellow warning (to be updated) has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts for May 24-25. One or two places of these districts are likely to experience thunderstorm with lightning.

Districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara,Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Puri districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall May 25-26. And one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Ganjam are likely to experience heavy rainfall. Yellow warning has been issued to these districts.

Red warning has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts for May 26 morning to 27 morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at few places of these districts. One or two places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj districts are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall during the same period.

For the same period, yellow warning has been issued to Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Khurda as heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places of these districts.

PNN