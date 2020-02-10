Papadahandi: Nabarangpur district’s Dabugaon constituent’s MLA Manohar Randhari is once again in news for his big-hearted act. The MLA carried Monday a woman suffering from labour pain in a sling for five kilometres through hilly terrains setting an example for others

Jema Behera, a resident of Kusumikhunti village under Maidalpur panchayat, complained of labour pain Monday morning. As the village is bereft of a proper road, an ambulance failed to reach the locality. Coming to know about the women’s predicament, Randhari reached the spot quickly.

Then with the help of locals, Randhari made a sling. He picked up one end of the stick to which the sling was attached while another village took up the other. They carried the woman for a distance of approximately five kilometres and got her admitted to Maidalpur primary health centre (PHC).

Dabugaon block vice-chairman Trinath Pradhan, RCMC president Sushant Behera along with family members of Jema and other villagers accompanied Randhari.

The villagers heaped praise on MLA Randhari for helping Jema reach the PHC. Later Randhari assured the villagers that he would get a pucca road constructed in the locality very soon.

PNN