Athgarh: Six unidentified armed miscreants looted gold ornaments and cash after taking a family hostage at gunpoint late Friday night. The incident took place at Dwarabatipur village under Athgarh block in Cuttack district.

The loot took place at Rabindra Nayak’s house.

According to local sources, the miscreants with sharp weapons and firearms barged into Nayak’s house. After Nayak’s two sons resisted their bid to loot valuables, they attacked the siblings with sharp weapons.

Later, they looted ornament and cash worth lakhs after taking Rabindra and his family members hostage and fled from the spot.

Both brothers sustained grievous injuries in the attack. They were rushed to Athgarh hospital after the robbers left.

Later, Rabindra lodged a report with Khuntuni police station about the incident. Registering a case, a police team visited the spot. According to the police, a manhunt has been launched to nab the dacoits.