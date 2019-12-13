Nayagarh: Three years have elapsed since Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of Dahuka bridge, across the River Dahuka on Nayagarh-Khandapara road but the project has not progressed beyond only three pillars.

People commuting on the Nayagarh-Khandapara road are facing problems since there is a low lying narrow bridge on the stretch. Keeping this in mind, the works department planned for a new bridge, replacing the old one. And Rs 8.67crore was also sanctioned. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the bridge December 13, 2016.

Few months later, the construction work began, making people believe that the work would finish in time and there problems would come to an end as it was none other than the CM who had laid the foundation stone.

But that did not happen. The concerned department has attributed the delay to tardy process of land acquisition. Three pillars have already been constructed. But for the rest of the pillars and other construction, the land has not been made available, it was learnt.

When asked, executive engineer, works department, Tusharkant Panda said the construction work had got delayed for problems relating to land acquisition. “However all the formalities have been completed and soon tender notice will be published. Thereafter the nearby private lands will be acquired and the work on the bridge will start,” he added.

PNN