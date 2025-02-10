As a new week begins, know what stars have in store for you today with the help of our Daily Horoscope for February 10. Know about the predictions for opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for you.

Aries: The artist in you seeks expression today. Thus, you could decide to paint your house in attractive colours or repair a piece of old furniture in ma odern style. You may become sentimental about a forgotten matchbox collection, and decide to replenish it. Ganesha is in full agreement with all such activities that give you fulfilment.

Taurus: A good day for money and love (you need more?). A quality, professional approach will help you shine out in business today. Be it launching a product or marketing it, you will win yourself hearts, smiles and a bundle of green. Let the leader in you take over during the day and the lover in you return by night, says Ganesha.

Gemini: There are indications that your aggressive spirit and antagonistic trait will come to the fore today, says Ganesha. This may have a negative effect, but today you can even get away with murder! You will, in fact, get much-awaited good news at the workplace. At home, you will be at your playful and imaginative best.

Cancer: The health of kin may cause anxiety, says Ganesha. Your lack of enthusiasm will influence you on family matters. So you will have to focus on family members. New ties and contacts are in the offing. Overall, a hectic and profitable day.

Leo: You will be in the mood to express your thoughts and opinions unabashedly today. You will try your utmost to make gains in your profession. You will be able to clear off your debts. You should make the most of this beneficial time to end your financial troubles, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Perhaps, your artistic talents will shine out today, says Ganesha. You will be very happy with your personal belongings, which you have preserved for years. Later in the day, you may beautify your house by adding furniture and artefacts at appropriate places.

Libra: Ganesha says today you will like to do something special in a subject that interests you. Past incidents or memories will flash in your mind today. Today you will be able to tell what is in your heart and mind to a special person. Ganesha wishes you a happy and joyous day.

Scorpio: It’s time for soiree and merry-making with family, predicts Ganesha. You never know, you may even bump into someone special today, who may become an integral part of your life in future. Your friends are your extended family, call them over for the celebrations.

Sagittarius: Ganesha foresees a gradual weakening in your position. You are most likely to bring troubles upon yourself as the day progresses. Good economic gains are expected if you change the hub of your activities.

Capricorn: Nothing in the world can be as comforting as the support of your family members, and you will have that in plenty today, especially if you’re setting out to refurbish your house, says Ganesha. With their support, you can win the world and achieve the impossible, but since everything comes with a price tag — even happiness— get ready to pay for a fat bill; the support of your loved ones won’t come cheap.

Aquarius: Fame and fortune woo you today! And along with recognitions and rewards, you receive encouragement to do even better. Your bosses are pleased but feel that you haven’t really given your 100%. Head on your shoulders and feet on the ground, says Ganesha, is the best policy.

Pisces: For professionals as well as businessmen, today promises to be a progressive day. For those looking for new opportunities, interesting positions may be offered. You will have harmonious relations with your family, friends and co-workers. A progressive period for you begins from today, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies