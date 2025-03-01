Our daily horoscope for March 1 reveals how your day will unfold. Read on to discover what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Something unexpected may happen. Though you may not comprehend all that takes place, Ganesha says it is fine. Stay away from stressful activity, as you may need to go out in the evening. Put on the glitter and gloss, as some good music and dance are expected to come your way.

Taurus: You are hard working by nature but get highly frustrated when things do not end the way you had imagined, feels Ganesha. This may lead to anger against the system or the order in which things work. You will vent your frustration on your routine by longing for an alternate lifestyle, wishing and hoping for more relaxation and perhaps a spontaneous vacation.

Gemini: There is every possibility that you will keep your partner in the loop while making important decisions today, predicts Ganesha. And this will prevent a grave misunderstanding. Later in the day, you will benefit from the insights of your soul mate. You will tend to be a little bit on the spiritual side today.

Cancer: Ganesha says you will win over people with your oratory. So it will speed up your work. In the afternoon, you will get news of monetary gain in the office. Be on the guard, minor ailments may bother you, warns Ganesha.

Leo: Businessmen and traders need to be wary of their competitors. They will be jealous of your progress and will hatch nefarious schemes to pull you down, warns Ganesha.

Virgo: You will be very open-minded today, very receptive to ideas from everyone. However, when it boils down to taking decisions, it will be the stubborn ones that will prevail. Today is also a time to resolve pending issues at work. But in the evening you may enjoy a nice dinner with your beloved and summon the courage to pop that all-important question.

Libra: Ganesha says today you will wish to get away from the monotony of daily life and take a break from your work and go off on a vacation. This trip, which you will take, will be beneficial to you and will increase your knowledge and experience. You will find satisfaction and happiness in your personal relationship. In the evening time you will feel hurt by the speech or behavior of your loved ones

Scorpio: It seems like a fruitful day in business, and to deal in money matters, foresees Ganesha. On the career front, you may be occupied with important meetings. Things will work out for you if you manage to strike a balance between your ideas and implementation. Heavy expenditure may be on the cards as you feel tempted to buy jewellery for your beloved, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: A poignant and disturbing day is in the offing. At work, Lady Luck will be on your team. Don’t let your sentiments cloud your logic though, says Ganesha. In relationship matters, don’t keep high expectation, as they may put you under tremendous pressure.

Capricorn: The day bodes well, especially for public servants. An impending business transaction with the government will keep you busy, and suggestions from friends and peers may prove beneficial, says Ganesha. Professionals, however, need to be more proactive, as their expertise will be tested.

Aquarius: It’s time to have a riot with friends! You don’t always have to be goody two-shoes. Do something you’ve never done before and break a few of those self-made rules. Watch how you suddenly become irresistible to one and all, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Your peers will be the cause of a few confrontations today. Legal disputes may also arise. Take the advice of your elders to resolve these conflicts. Meditative techniques will help restore your calm, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies