Bhubaneswar: Keonjhar district has been awarded a Certificate of Recognition by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for its performance as the best-performing district under ‘Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan’ (DAJA).

The award was presented in New Delhi by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Secretary Vibhu Nayar, Friday. On the occasion, Keonjhar Collector Vishal Singh expressed immense pride and joy, stating that this achievement belongs to the entire people of Keonjhar. He further remarked that the recognition from the ministry stands as a proof of the collective efforts made by officials and local institutions working tirelessly at the grassroots level.

Singh added that the district administration’s goal is to empower tribal communities and ensure that the benefits of development reach those who need them the most.

Keonjhar has demonstrated significant progress in promoting active, inclusive participation and sustainable models of development in tribal areas, aligning with the vision of inclusive governance.

DAJA was launched by the Centre as part of the celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The campaign seeks to enhance the participation of tribal communities in governance and to strengthen tribal institutions.