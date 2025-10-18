Keonjhar/Hatadihi: The chairperson and all members of the Keonjhar Central Cooperative Bank Management Committee have been suspended by the Odisha Cooperative Societies Registrar despite a High Court order directing that no action be taken until November 15, 2025.

The suspension order, issued by Registrar Siddharth Das October 15, 2025, follows allegations of irregularities in the bank. The move came a day after the Orissa High Court had instructed that no coercive action should be taken against the petitioners involved in challenging an investigation report.

The matter traces back to September 16, 2025, when an investigation report on alleged irregularities was submitted to the Cooperative department. The management committee was later served a notice September 22, 2025, to submit a response.

Registrar Siddharth Das said the suspension was issued following the court’s directive, but he added he was unable to comment further as he was out of state on election duty. The suspension, despite the High Court order, has sparked controversy in Keonjhar.