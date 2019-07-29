Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama Monday conveyed his congratulations to B.S. Yedyurappa for taking over as Chief Minister of Karnataka. “I trust that under your leadership the people of Karnataka will see prosperity and progress,” he wrote.

“Last April marked the 60th anniversary of our life in exile. As you know, over 30,000 Tibetans reside in Karnataka state, perhaps the largest among Tibetans in exile. In fact, I attended a special function in Bangalore last year to thank the state of Karnataka and its people for their friendship and support. I am proud to state here that our main centres of learning, based on the Nalanda tradition of ancient Indian wisdom, have been re-established in Karnataka,” Dalai Lama wrote.