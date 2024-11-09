Kendrapara: Several Dalit women sat on dharna in front of a temple in Odisha’s Kendrapara district Saturday after they were allegedly denied to perform the ritual of offering milk to the deity in the holy month of Kartik, police said.

The women accused the temple priests and a group of upper caste people of not allowing them to perform the religious ritual at the Siddheswari Ramachandi Shakthi shrine at Garajanga village under Marsaghai block of the district.

The protesters lodged a complaint with Marshaghai police station on Saturday demanding action against those who stopped them from offering milk to the deity.

“We have received a complaint in this connection. Attempts are being made to amicably settle the issue. Talks are with senior members both from the upper caste and dalits. Police are closely monitoring the situation with deployment in the village to thwart any possible breach of peace. The situation is, however, under control as of now”, Inspector-In-Charge of Marshaghai police station, Purna Chandra Pattayat said.

