Thakurmunda: Thousands of Santhali tribals congregated at Damodar Mela that got under way at Swati ghat of River Baitarani near Bhimkunda under Thakurmunda block in Mayurbhanj district Monday.

Tribals from various parts of Mayurbhanj, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Balasore, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapara throng the place to immerse the ashes of their forefathers. An organising committee has made necessary arrangements for devotees at the fair venue.

The tribals believe that the souls of the dead rest in peace after their ashes are immersed in the holy confluence. Before offering pindas, to their forefathers, tribals immerse the ashes and get their heads tonsured. The offerings placed on three sal leaves include mud, toothpicks, rice and sweets.

Not only tribals in Mayurbhanj, but also those living in the entire north Orissa, neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal make a beeline to the site for mass immersion of ashes.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Sudam Marandi, Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu, and Karanjia MLA Basanti Hembram were present at the event. More than 50,000 Santhali tribals were here in 2019.