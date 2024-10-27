Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday undertook an aerial survey of the areas affected by Cyclone Dana.

Majhi was accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The CM undertook the aerial survey of coastal areas of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, Mahakalapada, Rajnagar and Rajkanika of Kendrapara district, and Chandbali of Bhadrak district this afternoon, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

After making the aerial survey, the Chief Minister has asked concerned departments to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and subsequent heavy rainfall as soon as possible so that relief can be provided to the affected people, it said.

A total of 35.95 lakh people in Odisha have been impacted by Cyclone Dana and subsequent flooding in 14 districts, Pujari said while speaking to media persons earlier in the day.

The worst-hit districts include Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak, while the human casualty “still stands at zero”, he said here.

Cyclone Dana, which struck the Odisha coast early Friday, has affected people in 1,671 gram panchayats under 108 blocks spread over 14 districts, the minister said.

According to preliminary reports, around 5,840 houses have been fully or partially damaged due to the cyclone and subsequent flooding, Pujari said.

The minister said that the special relief commissioner (SRC) has asked officials concerned to submit damage assessment reports by November 2 so that the state government can seek assistance from the Centre.

