Rajnagar: Habalikhati beach, a famous tourist site within Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara district, reopened for tourists Saturday after remaining closed for 24 days after cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ made its landfall in the area October 24.

The cyclonic storm caused significant damage to the tourist facilities in the area. Dolphin Houses and cottages for tourists suffered extensive damage with its pillars sinking approximately five feet into the sand. Moreover, windows, doors, water tanks, and toilets were also damaged by the cyclone’s impact.

As a safety measure, the Forest Department closed down the tourist site from October 23. After 24 days of recovery efforts, Habalikhati reopened for visitors Saturday.

All accommodations on the island, including four Dolphin Houses and five tent houses, were fully booked on the first day of reopening.

Habalikhati features a serene and isolated beach stretching from Ekakula to Satabhaya. Accessible via a two-and-a-half-hour boat ride from Gupti, visitors must then trek approximately 2kms from Habalikhati jetty to reach the guesthouse area.

