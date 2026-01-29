In the fast-paced world of social media, fights, accidents, and negative news go viral every day. Recently, a video went viral that shocked people. During a function in Barmer district, Rajasthan, a woman was dancing to DJ music when a man suddenly kicked her. The bizarre incident is now the talk of the town. Another reason is that people nearby simply stood and watched, as if it were a spectacle. No one tried to stop him, nor did anyone question it.

A man openly kicks a woman dancing to DJ music in public, and everyone just stands there watching like it’s a spectacle😡, Barmer RJ

pic.twitter.com/pw7Unp8RIr — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 28, 2026

The video clearly demonstrates how easily violence and negligence can unfold in public spaces. This isn’t just an incident, but also a symbol of the lack of safety and responsibility in society. The indifference and silence of the public demonstrate that, even in the face of serious events, we are often mere spectators.

One user wrote, “So what? People always stand around and watch. What’s the big deal when women beat up men?” Another user wrote, “What nonsense. That man should be kicked ten times, and even harder.”

Another user wrote, “What we’re seeing is deeply disturbing. A woman is dancing in public, and a man openly kicks her. What’s even more shocking is that bystanders just watch, as if this violence is a spectacle. No one stops him, no one questions him. This silence is itself a symbol of complicity.”