Mumbai: He has always been known for his dancing skills and actor Govinda sees dancing more like talking, sans words. For him dance is the ultimate expression of joy feels Govinda.

“I believe that dance is more like talking without having to actually speak or use words. This style of talking without speaking in dance, I learnt from Kamal masterji,” Govinda said, recalling the Bollywood choreographer, who worked in the Hindi film industry from the 1960s to the 1980s. The actor also praised new-age choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who was Kamal’s assistant.

“He (ganesh) was Kamal’s assistant when I was doing a movie with him. A student answering back was never a culture in my time. Ganesh was one such student, no matter how much scolding and criticism he got from Kamalji, he would cry but not say a word back to his teacher,” recalled Govinda. He was speaking during his recent visit to the set of Zee TV’s singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

On the show two contestants gave a duet performance to his hit song ‘Kisi disco mein jaye’, from the 1998 superhit, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Incidentally Ganesh was one of the choreographers of the film.

“Right from the beginning, one could see that Ganesh had an extraordinary talent with dance. I used to tell this to Ganesh too and was very sure that his art would make him very successful one day,” said Govinda.