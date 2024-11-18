Perth: Australia bowling coach Daniel Vettori will leave the team during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India, starting on November 22 in Perth, to attend the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Vettori will attend the two-day auction proceedings in Jeddah November 24 and 25 as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach. “We are very supportive of Dan’s role as Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dan will complete final preparation for the first Test before attending the IPL auction. He will then be with team for the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy,” said a statement from the Australian team spokesperson.

Apart from Vettori, it is also believed that former Australia players Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, who are contracted with Channel Seven as commentators for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, are also set to miss part of the first Test to attend the IPL 2025 mega auction as head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

Vettori has been Australia’s bowling coach across formats since 2022, but has held roles in franchise cricket. Apart from being SRH head coach in the IPL, Vettori is also the head coach of the Birmingham Phoenix side in the Hundred.

During Australia’s first practice session at WACA on Monday, Vettori was focused on preparing the hosts’ batting unit for facing Ravindra Jadeja in the Perth Test by providing left-arm spin throwdowns, while also working diligently with the bowling unit.

For the Perth Test, Australia will count on the services of two consultants based in the city: former batter Michael Hussey and ex all-rounder Jim Allenby, who previously played for Glamorgan, Leicestershire, and Somerset in county cricket in England. The duo had worked with the Australian team when they faced Pakistan in last year’s Test at Perth.

Fielding coach Andre Borovec to join the team with wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis once the T20Is against Pakistan are over Monday, while Cricket Australia head of development Lachlan Stevens will also link up with the team to make up for Vettori’s absence.