Daringbadi: As many as 20 young men from various places of Kandhamal district have voluntarily come forward to help Daringbadi police enforce lockdown rules and create awareness among common people.

Daringbadi police are using all their resources to contain the spread of coronavirus in the locality. All entry and exit points have been sealed and round the clock patrolling is on.

That said, realising something more is still to be done in rural areas, 20 young men from Daringbadi Chari Chowk area, Daberi, Simanbadi and Badabanga areas came forward to extend a helping hand to the police.

According to Daringbadi inspector-in-charge (IIC) Kaushik Majhi, the youths have been given training on how they can help the police implement the lockdown.

These youths will be deployed at checkpoints, sent to remote pockets to create awareness among the residents about coronavirus and the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to keep the disease at bay. They will also collect information regarding anyone coming from other districts or states. Whenever they come to know about such a person, they are asked to immediately pass on the information to the police for necessary action.