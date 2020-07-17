Patna: Years after electric poles were erected in their village and wires were connected to their homes, residents of Saradhapur village under Chakundapal panchayat in Patna block of Keonjhar district continue to live under darkness amid administrative apathy.

The ambitious Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya), which was rolled out in the district with an eye to provide electricity to backward people like these, has clearly failed to achieve what it set out for in Keonjhar district.

There are about 24 families in this village who have been deprived of the benefits of Saubhagya scheme despite having been included in it two years back,

According to villagers, a transformer has already been installed, electric poles have been planted and electric wires have been drawn in the village. That said, despite running from pillar to post, the energy department authorities are yet to electrify the village.

“We have been managing with earthen lamps and kerosene lamps for past two years. Our concerns should be addressed immediately,” said a villager Kirtan Bihari Nayak.

As the village is located close to a forested area, residents panic to come out of their respective houses at night for the fear of wild animals. Their children study amid utter difficulties, another villager Sukanta Behera added.

On being contacted, Patana subdivisional officer (Electrical) Kartik Chandra Sahu said, “Electrification work of Saradhapur village was taken up under ‘Saubhagya’. Almost 90 per cent of the work has already been completed. As soon as the contractor firm hands over possession after completing the remaining work, power supply will be commissioned”.

PNN