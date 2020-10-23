Daspalla: Daspalla MLA Ramesh Chandra Behera tested positive for COVID-19, Friday.

The BJD MLA took to social media to reveal his diagnosis

Behera tweeted “Today I have tested with COVID-19 positive and in home isolation. Now I am stable. All those who have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are sincerely requested to please get themselves tested if necessary.”

Besides Bhehera, more than 50 MLAs in the state have contracted the virus so far.

MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Das tested positive for the virus October 8. He is in home isolation now.

Senior BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, died in a private hospital October 4.

Notably, other MLAs who had tested positive for COVID-19 are Bhubaneswar (North) legislator Susant Rout, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, Baramba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Khandapada MLA and editor of ‘Sambad’ Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera.

