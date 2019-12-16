BERHAMPUR: Club Quizzards, the official quizzing club of National Institute of Science and Technology, organised an inter-school quiz competition titled ‘Chanakya 2.0’ on its campus here Sunday.

The riveting event saw more than 100 participants from the best schools of the city. The entire event was categorised into two segments: Senior and Junior.

DAV Public School bagged the winner’s trophy in the junior category. Hot on their heels were St. Joseph Convent School which got the runners-up trophy. The all-important champion’s spot in senior category was bagged by DAV Public School.

Club Advisior Ajay Rath acknowledged the event to be a boost to the quizzing quotient of the young participants. “Such events will yield better quizzers from this part of the country in future,” he said.