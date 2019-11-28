New Delhi: Actor-wrestler Dave Bautista’s action-comedy film ‘My Spy’ will release in India January 10 2020.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.

The story is about a hardened CIA operative and his unlikely nine-year-old sidekick. Directed by Peter Segal, the movie pairs Bautista with child actress Chloe Coleman in a story where the former teaches the latter how to become a spy.

The movie also stars Ken Jeong, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Nikki Hahn and Devere Rogers.

In the film, Bautista is a hardened CIA operative, who is demoted following a botched operation. He is given a last chance to keep his job with a mission to go undercover and surveil a family. But their daughter (Coleman) blows his cover by discovering the hidden cameras. She then asks him to teach her how to be a spy.

IANS