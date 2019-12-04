Adelaide: Explosive Australian opener David Warner believes that he will get another chance to have a crack at Brian Lara’s world record individual Test score of 400 after missing out against Pakistan here.

Warner was left stranded at 335 not out when Australia skipper Tim Paine declared the innings Saturday.

Lara, who was in Adelaide on that day attending to some commercial engagements, was getting ready to meet Warner and congratulate him if the Australian went past 400 runs.

Warner later met Lara and shared a picture with the legendary West Indian batsman in an Instagram post.

“Great to catch up with the legend himself. Maybe one day I will get another chance to Knock 400 off,” Warner said in the post.

Lara also feels that Warner will achieve the milestone sometime in future.

“I still think Warner may have time to do it in his career. I know he is not a spring chicken but as soon as you get that 300 you know how to get 400. He may get another shot at it,” the former West Indies captain said.

“He is a very attacking player and that is the sort of player who can always set you up for a win. I know you need stabilizers but you also need one or two players like David Warner and Sir Vivian Richards who can take the game with their bats.”

Lara broke the record of highest individual Test score twice, first when he overtook compatriot Gary Sober’s 36-year-old record of 365 by scoring 375 against England in 1994 and then again when he bettered his own record to reach 400 in 2004.

PTI