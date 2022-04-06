Mumbai: Australian opener David Warner is back to the franchise where his IPL journey began in 2009. He made his IPL debut with a Delhi franchise that had a different name to the present Delhi Capitals. David Warner is looking forward to the stint. He also wants to learn the one-handed shots from his young Delhi Capitals skipper, Rishabh Pant.

The southpaw is available for selection for Thursday’s game against Lucknow Super Giants.

“I want to learn how to play the one-handed shots from Rishabh. He’s a young guy learning the ropes of leadership. Pant has been an integral part of the Indian team as well. I am excited and I can’t wait to bat with him in the middle,” Warner said in a statement.

See video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1511722786959814657

Warner also spoke about the opportunity to work with head coach Ricky Ponting. “Ricky has had a fair bit of success with Delhi Capitals. He was a great leader for Australia. Now he has a lot of respect as a coach. I am looking forward to working with him,” Warner stated.

Warner spoke about the game against Lucknow Super Giants. “We just need to put our best foot forward and play a complete game. Fielding is the biggest component of the game. If we can hold our catches and field as well as we can then we can go a long way in this tournament,” Warner informed.