Sydney: Former Australia opener David Warner Tuesday said he is willing to come out of retirement and play against India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy if the home team needs him in the opening slot.

The 37-year-old left-handed opener announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year following the home Test against Pakistan here.

While the hosts had won the clash, Warner scored 34 and 57 in both innings, respectively.

“I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation,” Warned told Code Sports.

Australia’s home outing against India will be crucial for their quest to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. The five-Test series gets underway in Perth November 22.

While the Australian players are preparing hard by participating in the Sheffield Shield, Warner will have to play some matches in the same to regain his fitness and impress the selectors again.

“Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play.

“I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish (but) my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I’m not going to shy away from that,” he added.

Australia currently has an opening conundrum, with Cameron Green being ruled out of the series as the all-rounder is set to undergo lower spine surgery and will miss at least six months of cricket.

Also, with Steven Smith having little success as an opener against the West Indies at home and in New Zealand, the Aussies have an opening headache.

Having played four Tests since Warner’s retirement, Smith and Usman Khawaja have handled the opening duties.

Khawaja has collected the most runs (227) than Smith (171) in this phase, with both having a fifty each and no centuries. Their highest score is 75 and an unbeaten 91, respectively, both coming versus the Windies.

The Kangaroos will be desperate to regain the trophy from Rohit Sharma and co, having lost it in the previous four instances.