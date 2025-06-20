Bhubaneswar: The Income Tax Department continued its raids Friday on the residence and business establishments of the late Naba Das, former Odisha Health Minister and prominent BJD leader. Officials carried out searches at multiple properties in Jharsuguda.

The operation, which began Thursday, reportedly spanned more than 20 locations in connection with alleged tax evasion and continued into Friday without interruption.

Earlier this year, IT officials had also raided the residence of Naba Das’ brother, Braja Das. The operation conducted by teams from Bhubaneswar and Chhattisgarh led to the seizure of several luxury cars.

A few months ago, the IT department also raided the home of Ashish Das, personal assistant to Vishal Das, Naba Das’ son and brother of Jharsuguda BJD MLA candidate Deepali Das. Following the raid, Vishal Das was reportedly questioned for nearly four hours at a private hotel in Jharsuguda.