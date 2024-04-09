Bhawanipatna: Day after two undertrial prisoners (UTPs) escaped from Kalahandi district jail here after scaling the boundary wall, police arrested one of them from his native village, Monday.

The arrested UTP has been identified as Sikandar Jal. According to sources, the jail authorities launched a manhunt search to find out the UTPs identified as Sikandar Jal and Neelmani Majhi.

Sikandar is from Nuapada district while Neelmani is a resident of Dharmagarh area in Kalahandi district. They were put behind bars after being booked under the POCSO Act.

Following the escape of the UTPs, Town police registered a case in this connection. The joint team of Town police and jail officials conducted raids to nab the UTPs.

Sikandar Jal was arrested during a raid at his village and taken into police custody. On the other hand, another UTP Nilamani is still on the run.

PNN