New Delhi: A day after resigning as the chief minister of Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi at Sonia Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence Friday morning.

He was accompanied by his son Yathindra.

The meeting is seen as significant because Siddaramaiah will discuss his future course with the Congress leadership, after having already declined a Rajya Sabha seat.

Siddaramaiah has also said that he wants to remain in Karnataka and is not keen on a central role, which the party high command had suggested to him.

Sources said Siddaramaiah only met Rahul Gandhi, as Sonia Gandhi was not present during the meeting.

Siddaramaiah thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving him an opportunity to serve the state and informed him that he had resigned from the chief minister’s post as asked, the sources said.

Siddaramaiah is also likely to seek a berth for his son and loyalists in the new Karnataka Cabinet, including the post of deputy chief minister, they said.

According to the sources, Siddaramaiah later met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the new government formation in Karnataka and his future role in the party.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who was present during Siddaramaiah’s hour-long meeting with Rahul Gandhi, said, “It was a very pleasant meeting. They discussed multiple issues.”

Asked if the transition will be smooth in Karnataka, he said, “Absolutely. There is no hurdle in the smooth tradition of power in the state.”

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday formally accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation as the chief minister.

According to the sources, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is likely to take over as the chief minister of Karnataka, will separately hold discussions on government formation with Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal.

The Congress will also work on rearranging the party organisation in Karnataka for which discussions will be held on Friday, the sources said.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka is likely to be held on Saturday to elect the new chief minister, they said.

A two-time chief minister, Siddaramaiah joined the Congress in 2006 after switching sides from the JD(S).