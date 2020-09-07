Bhubaneswar: A bike-borne miscreant Monday looted a nationalized bank at gun point at Kalarahanga under Infocity police limits here.

According to sources, the armed robber reached the Indian Overseas Bank’s branch at Nandan Vihar in Kalarahanga Monday afternoon. Sources said there were no security personnel at the bank during the hold-up. The robber had covered his face with a mask and a helmet while committing the crime. Only three officials of the bank including two lady staffers were on duty during the incident.